Nunes Ong

Loki (TV Series) - Mobile App Design

Nunes Ong
Nunes Ong
  • Save
Loki (TV Series) - Mobile App Design app design dark dark mode detail details ux uiuxdesign android ios mobile mobile app character superhero loki profile inspiration dailyuiux design ui uiux
Download color palette

This is my dedicated post for my most favourite character in MCU. Yeah! It's Loki, i really enjoy this Loki (TV Series) by Disney+ and for me this is the best series so far according to me and next week will be it's last episode :(
.
Hope you like my App Design! All credits of course goes to Marvel & Disney+.
.
Press "L" to support my works! :)

Nunes Ong
Nunes Ong

More by Nunes Ong

View profile
    • Like