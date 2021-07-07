Highlight Icons collection

We have already told you the stories of our collections Innovicons and Liconica.

And now it’s time to reveal the history of Highlight Icons, one of our popular families with a large number of icons: at the moment t includes 948 images, and this is not the limit, it’s still growing!

Its history starts from spring’2016, at the very beginning of the studio's work. Our head Ilya had prepared the sketches and developed the themes, then they were drawn by the designers. That time Ilya concerned himself with calligraphy, so the sketches were made on the paper with the grid for the pen size, 6mm.

This way the team had made 70 sets of icons by the early fall (and in November'16 the physical office was opened, by the way).

At the beginning we decided to focus on non-business themes to diversify our portfolio. For example, all kinds of animals, psychology and fairy tale characters 🔮

Next time we'll show you some other sets and tell you how the collection has become "Highlight Icons" the way it looks now.