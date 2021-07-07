Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lorena Lane

Independence Day Graphic for Studio Science

Lorena Lane
Lorena Lane
  • Save
Independence Day Graphic for Studio Science stripes stars blue white red people design liberty usa indepencence day july 4 july 4th
Download color palette

Incorporated bitmap imagery for texture, free Statue of Liberty image from Unplash, Aktiv Grotesk font. Click image to see it full size.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Lorena Lane
Lorena Lane
Marketing Designer at Studio Science + Digital Illustrator

More by Lorena Lane

View profile
    • Like