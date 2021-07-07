T-REX on cardboard

back to my cardboard drawings. I am loving this series of pieces i have been doing (https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17951746339432446/). So fun, so mindless.

Check out work everywhere else:

http://jetpacksandrollerskates.com/

Instagram (where I post most regularly):

https://www.instagram.com/jetpacksandrollerskates/

putting some stuff up on facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/jetpacksXrollerskates