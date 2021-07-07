Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI 081 – Status Update

UI 081 – Status Update ui illustration landing page 100 days challenge graphic design
Daily UI #081

Hi everyone ^^
This is my 81st design in UI Challenge 100 days. I hope you like it.

Have any comments? Please let me know.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
