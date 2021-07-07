Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fadhil Aqsa

Rosebondy Signature

Fadhil Aqsa
Fadhil Aqsa
  • Save
Rosebondy Signature motion graphics branding graphic design logo illustration design font typography t-shirt handlettering elegant card calligraphy
Download color palette

Hello Font Lovers...

INTRO Rosebondy Signature, is another lovely modern signature and mono line font, which is combining the style of classic signature with an modern style. combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, modern and elegant touch. including alternates, and ligatures.

Link Product : https://crmrkt.com/RKx0Nm
More Poduct : https://creativemarket.com/afterproject

Font included: (OTF,TTF,WEBFONT).

Fadhil Aqsa
Fadhil Aqsa

More by Fadhil Aqsa

View profile
    • Like