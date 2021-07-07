Botanicart: Green

Fresh set of artworks is inspired by the power of flora: plants and flowers, trees and bushes, grass and leaves. Here you will find the anthropomorphic characters and botanic motifs, echoing the hand painting and stamp art techniques in bright colors. So, here's the green episode. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of nature illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook