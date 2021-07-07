Driver referrals

Drivers can now invite their friends to get behind the wheel with our referral programme. All guest drivers need to do is sign up with the code received from their friend and complete a certain number of trips. They both reap the rewards!

These are the main screens that the driver uses to:

- Share the code with their friends

- Follow the status of their earnings with the program

- Check the progress of sent invitations

Kudos to all the team involved in this launch and specially to the design team: Ludmila Hermida , Ismael González and Alane Lira to lead the Ux Writing.

