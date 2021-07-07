Driver referrals

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Drivers can now invite their friends to get behind the wheel with our referral programme. All guest drivers need to do is sign up with the code received from their friend and complete a certain number of trips. They both reap the rewards!
These are the main screens that the driver uses to:
- Share the code with their friends
- Follow the status of their earnings with the program
- Check the progress of sent invitations
Kudos to all the team involved in this launch and specially to the design team: Ludmila Hermida , Ismael González and Alane Lira to lead the Ux Writing.
Thanks for watching 💜
