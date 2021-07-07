Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bindinc Redesign

New work! Redesign for Bindinc.

The heritage of Bindinc lies in print. But the world is constantly changing and is becoming more and more digital. Bindinc is going with that flow, to be able to focus on the essence. And that is literally what we did with photography. From blur to focus, all in one image. In characteristic and rich in contrast black and white.

Full case study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122589585/Bindinc-Redesign

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Freelance Art Director & Designer FWA judge
