temiss

Powerpoint Design for SMARTECH

temiss
temiss
Hire Me
  • Save
Powerpoint Design for SMARTECH modern pitch deck design pitch deck dark theme presentation design presentation powerpoint design powerpoint 2d art 2d graphic design illustration brand identity branding branding digital art digital design
Powerpoint Design for SMARTECH modern pitch deck design pitch deck dark theme presentation design presentation powerpoint design powerpoint 2d art 2d graphic design illustration brand identity branding branding digital art digital design
Powerpoint Design for SMARTECH modern pitch deck design pitch deck dark theme presentation design presentation powerpoint design powerpoint 2d art 2d graphic design illustration brand identity branding branding digital art digital design
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1 (17).jpg
  2. Artboard 2 (17).jpg
  3. Artboard 3 (15).jpg

SMARTECH was looking for a modern, cool and professional presentation design to present their benefits and services. It was important to include all of their strong points and cool theme.

If you're looking for modern and different visuals contact us today!

temiss
temiss
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by temiss

View profile
    • Like