Watch E-commerce = Web-Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Glad to introduce the project I've been working for a while ago. Now I’m glad to introduce you some results made for this project - Wood watch collection website concept.
It was exciting and challenging to work on this project — e-commerce with premium branding style, special attention to the details and work with awesome photo graphics.
Hope you like how it looks and feels.
As always, if you have any ideas, comments or thoughts about it — you are welcome to discuss them with you.
🖤 And don't forget to show us some love with "Like". Thanks!
************
Do you want to design such creative app for you? Feel free to get in touch with me