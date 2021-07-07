Watch E-commerce = Web-Design

Glad to introduce the project I've been working for a while ago. Now I’m glad to introduce you some results made for this project - Wood watch collection website concept.

It was exciting and challenging to work on this project — e-commerce with premium branding style, special attention to the details and work with awesome photo graphics.

Hope you like how it looks and feels.

As always, if you have any ideas, comments or thoughts about it — you are welcome to discuss them with you.

🖤 And don't forget to show us some love with "Like". Thanks!

************

Do you want to design such creative app for you? Feel free to get in touch with me