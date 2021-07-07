Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Subrata Das

Macle Voice Translator Wordmark

Subrata Das
Subrata Das
  • Save
Macle Voice Translator Wordmark tech logo tech brand robot graphic design custom type wordmark typography machine learning translator voice app brand identity logodesign logo branding
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Day 2- Macle custom wordmark concept exploration for a Language/voice
Translator Device as well as a tech brand. Designed by Subrata Das.

Currently, I am looking for logo & branding projects.

Business inquiry: subrata_dass@outlook.com

Thanks

9cc698a1dbec0864ce9ed8099964ce3b
Rebound of
Macle Custom Logotype
By Subrata Das
Subrata Das
Subrata Das

More by Subrata Das

View profile
    • Like