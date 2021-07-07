Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
DigitalDesign.NYC

Dahsboard for ShotKam

DigitalDesign.NYC
DigitalDesign.NYC
Hire Me
  • Save
Dahsboard for ShotKam mobile dashboard design dashboard app design ux logo app ui design
Download color palette

Recent design work for our app ShotKam. Where you can calibrate your reticle, watch your shots frame by frame and change your settings.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
DigitalDesign.NYC
DigitalDesign.NYC
< Best NYC agency for branding, UI/UX, websites + apps! />
Hire Me

More by DigitalDesign.NYC

View profile
    • Like