SAC-Higg

SAC-Higg icon logo ui ux typography illustration design branding
The Sustainable Apparel Coalition is the apparel, footwear, and textile industry’s leading alliance for sustainable production. The Coalition develops the Higg Index, a suite of tools that standardizes value chain sustainability measurement for all industry participants. These tools measure environmental and social labor impacts across the value chain. With this data, the industry can identify hotspots, continuously improve sustainability performance, and achieve the environmental and social transparency consumers are demanding. I worked on the documentation of all modules on confluence, worked on wireframes for different modules, user flowcharts, Higg Design System.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
