Yoan Almeida
eFounders

Crew.work — Sidebar and Interview notes

Yoan Almeida for eFounders
Crew.work — Sidebar and Interview notes ui ux app design nav bar desktop ats crm minimalist dark form notes interview product design product sidebar
Hello everyone! 👋

This is my 4th shot about Crew, the an all-in-one recruiting platform that helps teams to source, engage, and close best candidates, faster.

I'm coming here with the sidebar and our latest feature, the interview form! 🪄
This new feature refers to a structured way of organizing an interview so employers can effectively assess candidates' skills, experience and qualifications for a job.

Shout out to Juliette, Martin, Didier and eFounders team for their help on designing this product. ❤️

We build the future of work.

