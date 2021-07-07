Crew.work — Sidebar and Interview notes

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everyone! 👋
This is my 4th shot about Crew, the an all-in-one recruiting platform that helps teams to source, engage, and close best candidates, faster.
I'm coming here with the sidebar and our latest feature, the interview form! 🪄
This new feature refers to a structured way of organizing an interview so employers can effectively assess candidates' skills, experience and qualifications for a job.
Shout out to Juliette, Martin, Didier and eFounders team for their help on designing this product. ❤️
