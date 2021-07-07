Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sarah Fisher

Gardening club logo and branding

Sarah Fisher
Sarah Fisher
  • Save
Gardening club logo and branding vector illustration logo designer brand design design branding brand identity logo design logo
Download color palette

Logo and branding for the Children's Gardening Club at Scotsdales Garden Centres, Cambridgeshire. https://sarahfisher.co.uk/portfolio/scotsdales-childrens-gardening-club/

Sarah Fisher
Sarah Fisher

More by Sarah Fisher

View profile
    • Like