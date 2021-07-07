Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MaikoHatta

Logo Concept Lumberjack

MaikoHatta
MaikoHatta
  • Save
Logo Concept Lumberjack graphic design character brand branding cartoon illustration vector logodesign logomascot logoicon design mascot icon logo lumberjack
Download color palette

Any words for this concept ? Let me know in the comment. 😃

MaikoHatta
MaikoHatta
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by MaikoHatta

View profile
    • Like