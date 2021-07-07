Accounting Service Web, UX & UI Design

Not only did Klaar.me choose us for the visual identity, we are also using their services for our bookkeeping. This creates massive trust between us that was very visible throughout the process, we love when the client wants to be included in the process and the people from Klaar.me were just that. Their open-mindedness was key for the success of this project. It’s also important not to underestimate the factor of using your own client’s services/products to really get a feel for them, understand what is special about them for you.