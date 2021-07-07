Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MonoCoco

VSP Motorsport - Branding

MonoCoco
MonoCoco
  • Save
VSP Motorsport - Branding race speed urbanwear urban stickers graphic design logodesign mechanic mecánico ape rally sport motor racing monkey illustration logo taller branding
Download color palette

ESP - VSP Motorsport es un nuevo taller ubicado en Boiro, Galicia (España).
Su equipo deseaba crear una marca informal que les diferenciara del resto de talleres locales. Lo hemos conseguido! Su arranque ha dado mucho que hablar y ha sido un buen reclamo para darse a conocer. Estos diseños se usaron tanto para vestuario laboral como en pegatinas y papelería. Esto es solamente una parte del Branding realizado para VSP Motorsport. Te gusta?

ENG - VSP Motorsport is a new workshop located in Boiro, Galicia (Spain).
His team wanted to create an informal brand that would differentiate them from the rest of the local workshops. We did it! His start has given much to talk about and has been a good claim to make himself known. These designs were used for both workwear and stickers and stationery. This is only part of the Branding done for VSP Motorsport. You like it?

MonoCoco
MonoCoco

More by MonoCoco

View profile
    • Like