Shark Illustration | Vector 03

Shark Illustration | Vector 03 sports design aggressive bold sports illustration sports industry sports branding vector process timelapse process video branding brand designer illustrator shark illustration shark logo shark graphic designer sports designer logo designer logo
Vector
Shark illustration from sketch to vector.
(Sound on if you want to listen to some music while you watch.)

Tools:
- Vectoring:
MacBook Pro (Late '13) / Apple Mouse / Adobe Illustrator CC / Pen Tool / Pathfinder / Shape Builder
- Editing:
Adobe Premiere
Rebound of
Shark Illustration | Finalized 02
By Dan Blessing | Design Shark®
