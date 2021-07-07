Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kevin Craft

Falcon Logo Concepts

Kevin Craft
Kevin Craft
Falcon Logo Concepts black bird bw brand identity
Falcon Logo Concepts black bird bw brand identity
  1. bird logos Graphic Designer DFW-01.png
  2. bird logos Graphic Designer DFW-05.png

These were some falcon logo concepts I created for another client. The final output is a little more approachable and I can't wait to share it! I may used this one for another passion project. These were a few penned out sketches I imported to illustrator. Which is your favorite?

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Kevin Craft
Kevin Craft
I work with brands to create inspiring logo design systems.
