Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sastra Rianto

Task Management App

Sastra Rianto
Sastra Rianto
  • Save
Task Management App uiux ui dailyui mobile design task manager app design uxdesign to do list mobile ui uidesign mobile app design management app task management task list management mobile app mobile
Download color palette

Hi Friends
This is my latest shoot on my Exploration Task Management App.
Press "L" if you like it.
Thank you !!

Available for project :
rsastra901@gmail.com

Follow me on
Instagram

Sastra Rianto
Sastra Rianto

More by Sastra Rianto

View profile
    • Like