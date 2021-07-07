Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Imam Abullaisi

Exploration - Finance App Light & Dark Mode

Imam Abullaisi
Imam Abullaisi
  • Save
Exploration - Finance App Light & Dark Mode design ux app ui
Download color palette

Hello guys :) I am happy to share my first shot here on Dribbble. Comments and critiques are welcome, thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Imam Abullaisi
Imam Abullaisi
Like