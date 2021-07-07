Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

Shark Illustration | Finalized 02

Shark Illustration | Finalized 02 vector sports sports industry sports branding sports logo branding great white shark clean aggressive bold halftone illustrator illustration graphic designer brand designer logo designer shark illustration shark logo logo
Finalized Vector
Shark illustration from sketch to vector. Shark finalized with line half-tone treatment and branded with the Design Shark® black & red color-way.

Tools:
- Vectoring:
MacBook Pro (Late '13) / Magic Mouse / Adobe Illustrator CC / Astute Graphics
Rebound of
Shark Illustration | Sketch 01
By Dan Blessing | Design Shark®
Concept-driven branding for the sport & corporate industries
