Folio Illustration Agency

Vaccine Inequalities

Folio Illustration Agency
Folio Illustration Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Vaccine Inequalities conceptual transport medical science stephan schmitz editorial folioart digital illustration
Download color palette

"Inequalities in Vaccine Distribution" for AAAS Science magazine © Stephan Schmitz

https://folioart.co.uk/stephan-schmitz

Folio Illustration Agency
Folio Illustration Agency
Representing exceptional artists around the world.
Hire Me

More by Folio Illustration Agency

View profile
    • Like