DJ Live Mix Night Flyer is a print flyer template for DJ or artists. Whether this is a life performance, special mix session, resident deejay mixing night, live event in a club, private party or appearance , this is all possible with this flyer template

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

model NOT included

Used Fonts:

A love of thunder :

https://www.dafont.com/a-love-of-thunder.font

Cocogoose:

http://www.dafont.com/fr/cocogoose.font

Bebas Neue:

http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

Size

5.8x5.8