DJ Live Mix Night Flyer is a print flyer template for DJ or artists. Whether this is a life performance, special mix session, resident deejay mixing night, live event in a club, private party or appearance , this is all possible with this flyer template
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.
model NOT included
Used Fonts:
A love of thunder :
https://www.dafont.com/a-love-of-thunder.font
Cocogoose:
http://www.dafont.com/fr/cocogoose.font
Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font
Size
5.8x5.8