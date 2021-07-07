Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
n2n44

DJ Live Mix Night Flyer

n2n44
n2n44
Hire Me
  • Save
DJ Live Mix Night Flyer dubstep mixtape hip hop rap music artwork cover artist club party evening
DJ Live Mix Night Flyer dubstep mixtape hip hop rap music artwork cover artist club party evening
DJ Live Mix Night Flyer dubstep mixtape hip hop rap music artwork cover artist club party evening
DJ Live Mix Night Flyer dubstep mixtape hip hop rap music artwork cover artist club party evening
DJ Live Mix Night Flyer dubstep mixtape hip hop rap music artwork cover artist club party evening
DJ Live Mix Night Flyer dubstep mixtape hip hop rap music artwork cover artist club party evening
DJ Live Mix Night Flyer dubstep mixtape hip hop rap music artwork cover artist club party evening
DJ Live Mix Night Flyer dubstep mixtape hip hop rap music artwork cover artist club party evening
Download color palette
  1. DJ-Live-Mix-Night-Flyer-dribbble-1.jpg
  2. DJ-Live-Mix-Night-Flyer-dribbble-2.jpg
  3. DJ-Live-Mix-Night-Flyer-dribbble-3.jpg
  4. DJ-Live-Mix-Night-Flyer-dribbble-5.jpg
  5. DJ-Live-Mix-Night-Flyer-dribbble-4.jpg
  6. DJ-Live-Mix-Night-Flyer-dribbble-6.jpg
  7. DJ-Live-Mix-Night-Flyer-dribbble-8.jpg
  8. DJ-Live-Mix-Night-Flyer-dribbble-7.jpg

Support and download
DJ Live Mix Night Flyer is a print flyer template for DJ or artists. Whether this is a life performance, special mix session, resident deejay mixing night, live event in a club, private party or appearance , this is all possible with this flyer template

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

model NOT included

Used Fonts:

A love of thunder :
https://www.dafont.com/a-love-of-thunder.font

Cocogoose:
http://www.dafont.com/fr/cocogoose.font

Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

Size
5.8x5.8

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
n2n44
n2n44
The best of flyer templates, logos, designs
Hire Me

More by n2n44

View profile
    • Like