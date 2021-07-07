Anna Mathew

A credit card checkout page.

A credit card checkout page.
UI Challenge - Day 2
Android - Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.1

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
