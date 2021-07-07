Ramotion

Coinread Mobile User Interface

Ramotion
Ramotion
Hire Us
  • Save
Coinread Mobile User Interface user experience cruptocurrency dashboard design app dashboard mobile dashboard mobile app ui design user interface app design ux ui
Download color palette

Together with our partners at Coinread, we designed smooth user interfaces and a simple product layout on mobile devices of their functional cryptocurrency trading platform.

Coinread landing page
Rebound of
Coinread Landing Page
By Ramotion
Ramotion
Ramotion
Digital product design agency
Hire Us

More by Ramotion

View profile
    • Like