Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

Shark Illustration | Sketch 01

Dan Blessing | Design Shark®
Dan Blessing | Design Shark®
shark logo sketching digital sketch branding aggressive bold shark illustration shark sketch shark brand designer graphic designer illustrator logo designer process video timelapse video illustration process logo illustration logo process sketch
Digital Sketch
____________
Shark illustration from sketch to vector.
(Sound on if you want to listen to some music while you watch.)

Tools:
- Sketching:
iPad Pro (10.5") / Apple Pencil (1st Gen.) / Procreate App
- Editing:
Adobe Premiere
__________
Website | Instagram | Behance

Dan Blessing | Design Shark®
Dan Blessing | Design Shark®
Concept-driven branding for the sport & corporate industries
Hire Me

