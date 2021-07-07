Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 (UX Landing Page)

Nike Air Zoom landing page concept that connects users to the @nike experience.

___

🤝 HAVE A DESIGN PROJECT? SEND US A DM 📩

•

Follow for more daily #IXD #UI #UX inspiration! 🖥 Design by: @savvyjustdesigns

•

•

💬🧠 Comment your thoughts below!

•

•

👇👇🏾 Got a great product or service that needs a design solution? Send us a DM 📩