Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI #074 "Download App"

Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
  • Save
Daily UI #074 "Download App" adobe xd minimal app ui design
Download color palette

Download this app now ~ Hahaha non-existent yet. But I always like the idea of building a music app

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)

More by Arg Oliva (Birdy)

View profile
    • Like