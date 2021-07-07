Siddhant giri

Day #016 : Popup / Overlay UI

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #016 : Popup / Overlay UI illustration branding logo motion graphics 3d animation typography icon graphic design ui ux design 100daysofui
Download color palette

Day #016: Popup / Overlay UI
Today I tried motion designing using jitter and designed it using Figma
I hope you like this design and feedbacks and comments are always appreciated

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like