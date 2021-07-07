Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Angel • Mynd Design

Auryn - Logo

Angel • Mynd Design
Angel • Mynd Design
  • Save
Auryn - Logo flat logo minimalist logo inspiration ogoinspirations graphic design mark symbol logo design branding vector flat design logo icon minimal brand identity brand design
Download color palette

Available for freelance work.

Let's talk about your project !
Reach out to me at: contact@mynd-design.com

More on my Instagram-

Angel • Mynd Design
Angel • Mynd Design

More by Angel • Mynd Design

View profile
    • Like