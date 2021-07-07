Ice Cream - Icon Set

Hi, this is my Icon set design.

Several ice cream icons with different styles and colors in an icon set. With a combination of 3 pastel colors that blend together.

To contact and see my other works:

Behance: https://www.behance.net/amaliaazkiya

Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/amaliaazkiya

IG: https://www.instagram.com/amazaz.a3

Thank you :)