Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cerebrent Systems

Amouria

Cerebrent Systems
Cerebrent Systems
Hire Me
  • Save
Amouria icon vector logo app ui ux typography illustration design branding
Amouria icon vector logo app ui ux typography illustration design branding
Amouria icon vector logo app ui ux typography illustration design branding
Amouria icon vector logo app ui ux typography illustration design branding
Amouria icon vector logo app ui ux typography illustration design branding
Amouria icon vector logo app ui ux typography illustration design branding
Download color palette
  1. Amouria – Customised Diamond Jewellery (5).jpg
  2. Product Listing & Details -1 (2).jpg
  3. Product Listing & Details.jpg
  4. Product Listing & Details (1).jpg
  5. Product Listing & Details (2).jpg
  6. Signing in & Getting started (6).jpg

Amouria is a customised diamond jewellery eCommerce Store, that aims to provide their customers with the highest quality of hand crafted, customised jewellery, from engagement rings to pendants, by using only the finest precious metals, natural diamonds and gemstones. I worked on User Experience Design for both mobile and web.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Cerebrent Systems
Cerebrent Systems
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Cerebrent Systems

View profile
    • Like