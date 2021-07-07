🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Amouria is a customised diamond jewellery eCommerce Store, that aims to provide their customers with the highest quality of hand crafted, customised jewellery, from engagement rings to pendants, by using only the finest precious metals, natural diamonds and gemstones. I worked on User Experience Design for both mobile and web.