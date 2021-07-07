🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
iOS and Android design for training Mobile App 🏋🏼♂️
This application has a lot of services: training duration, training area, search, personal settings, shop, etc 👍🏻
Our team of professional designers and developers was concentrated on creating a user-friendly, useful, and functional mobile application that would help users train anywhere and at any time 💪🏼
