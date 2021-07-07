IT Company Academy Smart

Training Mobile App

Training Mobile App android ui ios ui ui ux ui mobile app mobile app design
Download color palette

iOS and Android design for training Mobile App 🏋🏼‍♂️

This application has a lot of services: training duration, training area, search, personal settings, shop, etc 👍🏻

Our team of professional designers and developers was concentrated on creating a user-friendly, useful, and functional mobile application that would help users train anywhere and at any time 💪🏼

