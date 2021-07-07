Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Milos Ristic

Microsoft Labs Website Redesign | Microsoft AI

Milos Ristic
Milos Ristic
  • Save
Microsoft Labs Website Redesign | Microsoft AI branding layout homepage it web design typography technology artificial intelligence labs microsoft web website figma simple ux clean ui design
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers,

Today i want to introduce you the new Microsoft Labs! I'm really excited to be a part on this project. Check it out!

What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below or press L if you like it! 🙂

======================

Connect with me: 1994milos@live.com

Linkedin | Behance

Milos Ristic
Milos Ristic

More by Milos Ristic

View profile
    • Like