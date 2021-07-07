Ana Valjak
Quick payment actions

Quick payment actions clean cute mobilebanking fastpaymentactions quickpaymentaction paymentactions newpayment neworder overlayactions createactions fabactions fabicon fab fastactions uxui uidesign bankingapp banking quickactions
The most important actions are now at the tip of your fingertips. With just a tap on the FAB plus icon, payment orders are easily accessed in mojaRBA app.

