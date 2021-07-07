Timur Aldemir

Crunch - Granola Logo Design

Timur Aldemir
Timur Aldemir
  • Save
Crunch - Granola Logo Design logos ui businesslogo startup foodlogo vector design illustration graphicdesign brandidentity logodesign logo branding
Download color palette

Unused logo concept the archives (part 2)

Instagram

LinkedIn

Behance

Interested in working with me on your next project! great, leave a message at
bytimiedesign@gmail.com

Timur Aldemir
Timur Aldemir

More by Timur Aldemir

View profile
    • Like