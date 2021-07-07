Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bakhtiar Aslanov

Video Chat | Location

Bakhtiar Aslanov
Bakhtiar Aslanov
  • Save
Video Chat | Location user interface figma ui sketch design
Download color palette

How would you avoid a problem with displaying flags with white elements on a white background?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Bakhtiar Aslanov
Bakhtiar Aslanov

More by Bakhtiar Aslanov

View profile
    • Like