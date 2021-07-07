Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cerebrent Systems

CBidds -B2B marketplace

Cerebrent Systems
Cerebrent Systems
Hire Me
  • Save
CBidds -B2B marketplace icon logo ux ui app typography illustration design branding
CBidds -B2B marketplace icon logo ux ui app typography illustration design branding
CBidds -B2B marketplace icon logo ux ui app typography illustration design branding
CBidds -B2B marketplace icon logo ux ui app typography illustration design branding
CBidds -B2B marketplace icon logo ux ui app typography illustration design branding
CBidds -B2B marketplace icon logo ux ui app typography illustration design branding
CBidds -B2B marketplace icon logo ux ui app typography illustration design branding
CBidds -B2B marketplace icon logo ux ui app typography illustration design branding
Download color palette
  1. buyer landing page.jpg
  2. CBidds - Cannabis commerce, one bid at a time -1 (1).jpg
  3. CBidds - Cannabis commerce, one bid at a time (1).jpg
  4. Responsive Design (1).jpg
  5. Create Auction - 1.jpg
  6. My Bids.jpg
  7. Search Results.jpg
  8. CBIDDS - Product Detail(FAQs).jpg

CBidds is a legalized-cannabis B2B marketplace which helps sellers promote cannabis-related products while ensuring pricing transparency, quick transactional turn-around and access to large networks of verified cultivators, distributors, and retailers. From sign-up to listing to purchase, every interaction with the CBidds ecosystem is monitored for legality by their highly trained compliance specialists. I created prototype of the interactions and flow of the designs for both desktop and mobile versions.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Cerebrent Systems
Cerebrent Systems
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Cerebrent Systems

View profile
    • Like