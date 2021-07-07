Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cerebrent Systems

Elevated Distributing

Cerebrent Systems
Cerebrent Systems
Hire Me
  • Save
Elevated Distributing icon ui app ux typography illustration design branding
Elevated Distributing icon ui app ux typography illustration design branding
Elevated Distributing icon ui app ux typography illustration design branding
Elevated Distributing icon ui app ux typography illustration design branding
Elevated Distributing icon ui app ux typography illustration design branding
Elevated Distributing icon ui app ux typography illustration design branding
Download color palette
  1. Delivering pure, high quality, pesticide free products and services.jpg
  2. Redefining User Experience (1).jpg
  3. Signing in & Getting started (4).jpg
  4. Product Listing (3).jpg
  5. Product Details – for better clarity (1).jpg
  6. Delivering pure, high quality, pesticide free products and services at scale (2).jpg

From sourcing quality smokable hemp flower to providing one with premium hemp consumer products at affordable prices, Elevated Distributing offers an impressive selection of products sourced from the highest quality hemp grown from legacy farmers across the U.S. In this project, I worked on user experience design and visual designs for Elevated Distributing.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Cerebrent Systems
Cerebrent Systems
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Cerebrent Systems

View profile
    • Like