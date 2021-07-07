Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Francesca Paris

Daily UI 20

Francesca Paris
Francesca Paris
  • Save
Daily UI 20 ui design
Download color palette

An app that allows the user to track where they have forgotten their phone. Maybe they've left it at their friends' house? Just check it out with a tablet.

The map was taken from OpenStreetMap and got slightly edited through colour adjustments.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Francesca Paris
Francesca Paris

More by Francesca Paris

View profile
    • Like