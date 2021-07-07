Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brian Edward Miller

Land Rover: Beach Adventure

Brian Edward Miller
Brian Edward Miller
  • Save
Land Rover: Beach Adventure campaign advertising automotive outdoors illustration vintage retro orlin culture shop ocs
Download color palette

New illustration work for Land Rover through Spark 44. This was 1 of 4 illustrations I had the good fortune to work on. The 4 pieces were collected in a set for the Land Rover Discovery marketing materials. Writeup coming soon!

Brian Edward Miller
Brian Edward Miller

More by Brian Edward Miller

View profile
    • Like