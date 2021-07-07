Plastic Free July 07 - Shampoo & Conditioner

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 07 of Shampoo & Conditioner bars
Refills are quite common in Japan for shampoo and conditioner, so it's not as bad.. but I've been wanting to try the shampoo bars and got the sample size from Ethique! I tried it tonight for the first time and they might work fine on my hair type! I heard it's not for everyone so I am pretty happy.