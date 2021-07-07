Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 07 - Shampoo & Conditioner

Day 07 of Shampoo & Conditioner bars
Refills are quite common in Japan for shampoo and conditioner, so it's not as bad.. but I've been wanting to try the shampoo bars and got the sample size from Ethique! I tried it tonight for the first time and they might work fine on my hair type! I heard it's not for everyone so I am pretty happy.

