Website Design for Zed Interiors

This is a website we designed and developed from scratch for an interior designer.

Our goal was to make the website sophisticated and unique. So it would reflect the designer’s vision and values. So, after the discussion with the client we decided to go with natural and textural look. We used moody green as the main color, so as a result, the design came out soft and pleasant.

The website is minimalistic and focuses on interior pictures and services comfortably organised into different blocs.

