Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Petek Mutlu

Goodreads Redesign

Petek Mutlu
Petek Mutlu
  • Save
Goodreads Redesign goodreadsredesign redesign landingpage landing home homepage book reading goodreads
Download color palette

Hi! I would like to share my Goodreads redesign page. I hope you like it! :)

Petek Mutlu
Petek Mutlu

More by Petek Mutlu

View profile
    • Like