Supertee is a platform that allows users to order in bulk and create store on Supertee website. One can get custom printed apparel and accessories on Supertee. Their quality isn't just in how good the products look, but also how they source and customize them. Client had also asked for Superadmin flow which has to be responsible for all the backend processes and management of the orders. I worked on sitemaps, persona, workflows, detailed workflows, wireframes for supertee.