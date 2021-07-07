Designing 3D

Hey, there 👋 this is my first approach with 3D graphics!

I designed it using few hours of my Investment time: @nebulab every employee has a bunch of hours to spend on personal projects, or for trying new tools, or for studying to improve their skills and professionality.

This is one of the perks I found working in this company, and...hey!

We're looking for a Senior UX/Product Designer with some experience in the eCommerce world! If you are interested you can find the job description here: nebulab.com/careers