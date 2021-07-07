Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michela Frecchiami

Designing 3D

Designing 3D background design spline artwork visual art round illustration colorful 3ddesign 3dart 3d abstract pencil designign shiny shapes geometric
Hey, there 👋 this is my first approach with 3D graphics!
I designed it using few hours of my Investment time: @nebulab every employee has a bunch of hours to spend on personal projects, or for trying new tools, or for studying to improve their skills and professionality.

This is one of the perks I found working in this company, and...hey!
