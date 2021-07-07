Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Angry Bird In Figma

Angry Bird In Figma motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ux vector logo illustration minimalist branding typography logo design design ui
Angry Bird Made in Figma

-----
* More than 500+ vector Shapes
* Upto 5 hrs
* Download from Figma community

